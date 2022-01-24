Ty Segall announces ‘Whirlybird’ soundtrack, shares “Story of the Century”

Ty Segall has been branching out in film and TV scoring work the last few years. He composed the theme to Comedy Central series Corporate, and he also did the soundtrack for documentary Whirlybird which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film was directed by Matt Yoka, who's made a few of Ty's music videos, and is about Marika Gerrard and Zoey Tur, husband-and-wife videographers who changed the landscape of TV news in Los Angeles forever with their helicopter footage, including the OJ Simpson Bronco police chase.

The documentary is available to stream on MUBI now (you can also rent via most streaming platforms), and Ty Segall's score will be out February 22 via Drag City. Ty has shared "Story of the Century" from it, a propulsive track heavy on percussion and moody sax via longtime collaborator and Freedom Band bandmate Mikal Cronin. You can listen to that below.

Ty released the great Harmonizer last year, and when we talked to him about it he said we can expect more new music soon. You can pick up Harmonizer and other Ty albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

You can catch Ty on tour soon, with West Coast dates in February, and he and the Freedom Band will be on the East Coast in June, including a NYC stop at Brooklyn Steel on 6/25. He was supposed to have shows in Chicago last night and tonight, but those were postponed "due to the risks of traveling at this time." (Ty will also be here with his band Fuzz in April.) All dates are listed below.

Whirlybird tracklist:

Whirlybird 2:43

First Date 1:47

Los Angeles News Service 2:38

Getting the Story 2:28

Sky Duo 2:48

Lawrence Welk III 4:41

First Pursuit 2:16

1992 1:02

High 1:35

News Junkies 3:50

Story of the Century 5:55

Whirly Suite 2:02

Last Flight 2:30

Ty Segall - 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 31 Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 1 Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom Santa Cruz - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 2 The Fillmore San Francisco, California - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 4 Crystal Ballroom Portland - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 6 Neumos Seattle - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 8 Gundlach Bundschu Sonoma - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 9 Slo Brewing Co. San Luis Obispo - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 11 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Shark Toys

Feb 12 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Feb 13 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California - Ty & Freedom Band w/Grave Flowers Bongo Band

Feb 15 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, California - Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Oog Bogo

Mar 2 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, New Mexico - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 4 Tower Theatre OKC Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 5 The Ship Kansas City, Missouri - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 6 Off Broadway St. Louis, Missouri - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 7 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, Kentucky - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 9 Mercy Lounge Nashville, Tennessee - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 11 Saturn Birmingham, Alabama - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

Mar 15 The Underground (The Nile) Mesa, Arizona - SOLO SHOW, Charles Moothart

April 1 Pappy and Harriets Pioneertown, California (FUZZ)

April 2 191 Toole Tucson, Arizona (FUZZ)

April 3 Lowbrow Palace El Paso, Texas (FUZZ)

April 5 Trees Dallas, Texas (FUZZ)

April 6 Mohawk Austin, Texas (FUZZ)

April 8 Southport Hall Jefferson, Louisiana (FUZZ)

April 9 Terminal West Atlanta, Georgia (FUZZ)

April 10 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, North Carolina (FUZZ)

April 11 Underground Arts Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (FUZZ)

April 12 OttoBar Baltimore, Maryland (FUZZ)

April 14 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, New York (FUZZ)

April 15 Bowery Ballroom New York, New York (FUZZ)

April 16 Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, Pennsylvania (FUZZ)

April 17 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, Ohio (FUZZ)

April 19 Thalia Hall Chicago, Illinois (FUZZ)

April 20 Fineline Music Cafe Minneapolis, Minnesota (FUZZ)

April 21 Slowdown Omaha, Nebraska (FUZZ)

April 23 Gothic Theatre Englewood, Colorado (FUZZ)

April 24 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, Utah (FUZZ)

April 25 Backstage Bar Las Vegas, Nevada (FUZZ)

Jun 14 191 Toole Tucson - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 15 Lowbrow Palace El Paso - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 17 Granada Theater Dallas - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 18 The Mohawk Austin - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 19 Southport Hall New Orleans - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 22 Orange Peele Asheville - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 23 Ram's Head Live Baltimore - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 24 Union Transfer Philadelphia - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 25 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 27 Royale Boston - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 29 Danforth Music Hall Toronto - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jun 30 Agora Theatre Boston - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jul 2 First Avenue Mainroom Minneapolis - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jul 4 The Mission Ballroom Denver - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jul 5 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City - Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Jul 6 Backstage Bar Las Vegas - Ty Segall & Freedom Band