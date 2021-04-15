Ty Segall & Freedom Band announce Levitation Session streaming show & live album

Ty Segall & Freedom Band have announced a streaming show as part of the Levitation Sessions series that will be broadcast on May 15 at 8 PM ET. The show was filmed at Occidental College's Remsen Bird Hillside Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale and you can watch "Manipulator" from the performance below.

The band's Levitation Session was filmed with the help of producer Matthew Littlejohn and director Joshua Erkman, and is an homage to Pink Floyd's classic concert film Live at Pompeii. Ty and the Freedom Band — Ben Boye (keyboards), Charles Moothart (drums), Emmett Kelly (guitar), and Mikal Cronin (bass) — promise songs from throughout Segall's catalog. The Freedom Band are seriously good and the "Manipulator" clip gives you a good taste for what to expect from their Levitation Session.

Like the OSEES have done with their Levitation Sessions, Ty's will be a live album as well that's out on limited edition vinyl, cassette and digital on May 28 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society. There are various bundles available, including ones with screen printed posters (see below), tshirts, and more. Preorder yours.

Meanwhile, Ty and Charles' other band, FUZZ, have a Levitation Session coming up on April 24.