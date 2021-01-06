Ty Segall joins Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Bill Callahan for Johnnie Frierson cover

The latest cover by Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Bill Callahan, and a guest is here, and this time the guest is none other than Ty Segall. The cover is of "Miracles" by the late, storied R&B/soul singer Johnnie Frierson, whose "lost" '60s/'70s material was given new life when it was dug up and released by Light In The Attic in 2016. Will, Bill, and Ty make "Miracles" their own, while doing justice to the original, as you can hear for yourself below.

Unlike previous installments of the Bills' series, this one is coming out as a physical record -- a limited edition 7" which you can order here.

Compare to the original: