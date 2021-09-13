Ty Segall played Pitchfork (pics, video, setlist), shares ‘Harmonizer’ video, on tour

Ty Segall has shared the video for the title track of his new great new album, Harmonizer. He and his wife, Denée, directed it together, and the video features a series of seemingly random objects -- mashed potatoes and gravy, a blow-up doll, keyboards, a leather jacket, a banana -- that are transformed and combined in various configurations. Check that out below.

Ty Segall & The Freedom Band are on tour now, and just played Pitchfork fest over the weekend, where they delivered a 10-song set, half of which was songs from Harmonizer. You can check out pics, full video and the setlist from Pitchfork below.

Next up: two nights at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom tonight and Tuesday. After that, Ty has patches of West Coast dates throughout 2021, and then he'll hit the rest of the country in 2022, with East Coast dates in June including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on 6/25 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Finally, Ty is giving away his old TAC Scorpion 24 Channel Mixing Console, which he notes was "used by to record and/or mix records by Gøggs, Fuzz, Mikal Cronin, CCR Headcleaner, C.I.A. and Shannon Lay as well as Ty's Segall's Freedom's Goblin, Goodbye Bread and First Taste, among others!" He's giving it away via contest and you have to fill out a questionnaire form, with questions like "Fog or Clouds?" and "Favorite Hot Sauce?", to enter. Check out an Instagram pic of Ty with the mixing board below.

You can also read our interview with Ty about Harmonizer, the tour, the importance of earplugs, and more.

SETLIST: Ty Segall @ Pitchfork Fest 9/11/2021

Whisper

Erased

Harmonizer

Waxman

Play

Squealer

The Only One

Alta

Finger

Love Fuzz

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Tour Dates

Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.

Tue. June 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sun. June 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

Wed. June 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Thu. June 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Fri. June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. June 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. June 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. July 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

Mon. July 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Tue. July 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall