Ty Segall played Pitchfork (pics, video, setlist), shares ‘Harmonizer’ video, on tour
Ty Segall has shared the video for the title track of his new great new album, Harmonizer. He and his wife, Denée, directed it together, and the video features a series of seemingly random objects -- mashed potatoes and gravy, a blow-up doll, keyboards, a leather jacket, a banana -- that are transformed and combined in various configurations. Check that out below.
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band are on tour now, and just played Pitchfork fest over the weekend, where they delivered a 10-song set, half of which was songs from Harmonizer. You can check out pics, full video and the setlist from Pitchfork below.
Next up: two nights at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom tonight and Tuesday. After that, Ty has patches of West Coast dates throughout 2021, and then he'll hit the rest of the country in 2022, with East Coast dates in June including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on 6/25 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Finally, Ty is giving away his old TAC Scorpion 24 Channel Mixing Console, which he notes was "used by to record and/or mix records by Gøggs, Fuzz, Mikal Cronin, CCR Headcleaner, C.I.A. and Shannon Lay as well as Ty's Segall's Freedom's Goblin, Goodbye Bread and First Taste, among others!" He's giving it away via contest and you have to fill out a questionnaire form, with questions like "Fog or Clouds?" and "Favorite Hot Sauce?", to enter. Check out an Instagram pic of Ty with the mixing board below.
You can also read our interview with Ty about Harmonizer, the tour, the importance of earplugs, and more.
SETLIST: Ty Segall @ Pitchfork Fest 9/11/2021
Whisper
Erased
Harmonizer
Waxman
Play
Squealer
The Only One
Alta
Finger
Love Fuzz
Ty Segall & Freedom Band Tour Dates
Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
Tue. June 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sun. June 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
Wed. June 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Thu. June 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Fri. June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. June 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. June 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. July 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Mon. July 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Tue. July 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall