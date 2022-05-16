Ty Segall shares “Saturday Pt. 2″ from new album; Shannon Lay opening 2022 tour

Ty Segall's new album "Hello, Hi" is out this summer, and he's just shared a second track from it. "Saturday Pt. 2" is nice and mellow with a killer sax solo courtesy of Freedom Band member Mikal Cronin. Check out the lyric video below.

You can catch Ty Segall & The Freedom Band on tour this summer, and Shannon Lay will be opening the first leg of dates. While Shannon has previously played as part of The Freedom Band, this time around she's just opening, playing solo. William Tyler and Bill MacKay are opening a few shows, too. The tour hits NYC's Brooklyn Steel on June 25. All dates are listed below.

"Hello, Hi" is out July 22 via Drag City. Pick up Ty albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

TY SEGALL & THE FREEDOM BAND ON TOUR:

6/14/22 191 Toole Tucson AZ*

6/15/22 Lowbrow Palace El Paso TX*

6/17/22 Granada Theater Dallas TX*

6/18/22 The Mohawk Austin TX*

6/19/22 One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur New Orleans LA&

6/20/22 Variety Playhouse Atlanta GA*

6/22/22 Orange Peel Asheville NC*

6/23/22 Ram's Head Live Baltimore MD*

6/24/22 Union Transfer Philadelphia PA*

6/25/22 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn NY*

6/27/22 Royale Boston MA*

6/28/22 Danforth Music Hall Toronto ON Canada

6/30/22 Agora Theatre Cleveland OH

7/1/22 Thalia Hall Chicago IL#

7/2/22 First Avenue Minneapolis MN

7/3/22 Mission Ballroom Denver CO^

7/5/22 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City UT^

7/6/22 Backstage Bar Las Vegas NV^

7/7/22 Teregram Ballroom Los Angeles CA^

8/11/22 Way Out West Festival Gothenburg Sweden

8/14/22 Palp Festival Martigny Switzerland

8/15/22 Mascotte Zurich Switzerland

8/17/22 Rapa Nui Zandvoort Netherlands

8/18/22 Le Cabaret Vert Charleville Mezieres France

8/19/22 Festival Paredes de Coura Paredes de Coura Portugal

8/20/22 La Route du Rock Festival Saint Malo France

8/21/22 Green Man Festival Brecon Beacons United Kingdom

8/24/22 Magic Mirrors Le Havre France

8/25/22 Square Dom Bedos Bordeaux France

8/26/22 Santana 27 Bilbao Spain

8/27/22 Canela Party Torremolinos Spain

* w/Shannon Lay

& w/ Shannon Lay, Silver Synthetic

^ w/ William Tyler

# w/ Bill MacKay