Ty Segall surprise releases new album ‘Harmonizer’ (listen)

Ty Segall has a new album titled Harmonizer that he has just foisted upon the world. It's out now and you can listen below.

The album, his first since 2019's great First Taste, was made at Ty's new Haronizer studios and co-produced by Cooper Crain. Members of Ty's Freedom Band -- Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart -- all appear on the album, as does Ty's wife, Denée Segall, who co-wrote two of the songs and sings lead on "Feel Good." She also shot the album's cover photo.

Ty will take The Freedom Band on a West Coast tour this fall, and has dates with his proto-metal-inspired trio Fuzz in 2022. All Freedom Band dates are listed below.

Harmonizer Tracklist

1. Learning

2. Whisper

3. Erased

4. Harmonizer

5. Pictures

6. Ride

7. Waxman

8. Play

9. Feel Good

10. Changing Contours

TY SEGALL & THE FREEDOM BAND - 2021 TOUR DATES

Aug 20 Psycho Vegas Las Vegas

Sep 5 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles

Sep 6 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles

Sep 9 Belly Up Solano Beach

Sep 11 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago

Sep 13 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles

Sep 14 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles

Sep 15 Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur

Sep 16 Harlow's Sacramento

Sep 18 Phoenix - Petaluma

Oct 22 Shaky Knees Atlanta