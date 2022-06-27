Ty Segall & The Freedom Band played Brooklyn Steel with Shannon Lay (pics, setlist)

Ty Segall and The Freedom Band's North American tour hit NYC on Saturday (6/25) at Brooklyn Steel. While Ty played with Fuzz earlier this year, this was his first Freedom Band show here in nearly three years. This was a lot different than their 2019 Bowery show, which was in support of the guitar-less First Taste. At Brooklyn Steel, Ty and The Freedom Band were proggier and heavier, with most of the set drawing from 2021's Harmonizer and the forthcoming, "Hello, Hi." Keyboardist Ben Boye really added a lot to their sound, too, alongside bassist Mikal Cronin, drummer Charles Moothart, and guitarist Emmett Kelly.

Ty began the show with a short acoustic set with Emmett before bringing the rest of the band out and turning things up. Shannon Lay, who was in the The Freedom Band in 2019, started off the night with a solo set. Photos by P Squared, including one of the setlist, are in this post.

