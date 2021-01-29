Ty Segall’s band Fuzz share new live set video

Ty Segall's proto-metal-style power trio Fuzz were supposed to be on tour right now supporting their third album, including two February shows in NYC. Those dates, which had already been postponed from the summer, have been postponed again, but to tide you over they've taped a short live set at Gold Diggers Studio 1 in Los Angeles and have shared it with the world.

The band, which feature Ty on Drums/vox, Charles Moothart on guitar/vox and Chad Ubovich on bass/vox, plow through four songs -- "Nothing People," "Mirror," "Close Your Eyes," and "Loose Sutures." Says label In the Red, "This performance will be available on our youtube page for a limited time only. From the Wolf Moon to the Snow Moon, to be exact (1/28/21 - 2/27/21)." Watch that below.

Fuzz have now rescheduled the dates for April, which also doesn't seem very likely to happen, but who knows? Dates as they stand are listed below.

(H/t Pitchfork)

FUZZ - 2021 TOUR DATES

4/2/2022 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

4/3/2022 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

4/8/2022 Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

4/9/2022 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

4/10/2022 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

4/11/2022 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

4/12/2022 Baltimore, MD - OttoBar

4/14/2022 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/15/2022 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

4/16/2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theater

4/17/2022 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

4/19/2022 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

4/20/2022 Minneapolis, MN - Fineline Music Cafe

4/21/2022 Omaha, NE - Slowdown

4/23/2022 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

4/24/2022 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge