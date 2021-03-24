Ty Segall’s Fuzz announce Levitation Sessions streaming show (watch “Returning”)

Fuzz, the trio of Ty Segall, Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich, released III in 2020 and were supposed to head out on their first tour in five years, but thanks to the pandemic that didn't happen. For those who wanted to see them, Fuzz have just announced a Levitation Sessions streaming show that will be broadcast on April 24 at 8 PM EDT. It was filmed at Zebulon in Los Angeles, where they played against a very trippy black light backdrop made by Tatiana Kartomten. Say the band:

There was an intense sense of anxiety between the three of us. “Playing a show” was a totally foreign concept at this point, but there was also some kind of primal instinct of how to come together as a band in real time. This is the first time we had played songs from III in the context of a set, and we found new footing on some of the old songs. This lead us down avenues we hadn’t seen in rehearsal. To find ourselves in the space right in between “lost” and “found” (aka live) was both alarming and electrifying after having been away from it for so long.

You can get a sneak peak via "Returning" below.

There will also be a Levitation Sessions live album that you can order along with the stream ticket, plus a few add-on options, like a signed copy of the album, hand-dyed t-shirts, posters and more. Tickets are on sale now.

