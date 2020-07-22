Ty Segall’s Fuzz announce Steve Albini-recorded LP, share “Returning”

Fuzz, the proto-metal inspired power trio of Ty Segall (who sings and plays drums here), Charles Moothart (guitar, vocals) and Chad Ubovich (bass, vocals), will release III, their first album in five years, on October 23 via In the Red. The made it at LA's United Recordings studios "under the tutelage" of Steve Albini. who discouraged overdubs and effects in favor of capturing the trio's live sound. The album's lead single is III's ripper of an opening track, "Returning," which is pretty killer. Listen to that below.

The trio's 2020 summer tour didn't happen thanks to COVID-19 but they've rescheduled dates for early 2021, with new NYC shows happening February 10 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and February 11 at Bowery Ballroom. Before the tour tour starts, FUZZ will play three nights at LA's Teragram Ballroom on December 2-5, which seems a little like wishful thinking at this point but we'll see.

Check out the full list of Fuzz dates, plus the album art and tracklist, below.

III Tracklist

1. Returning

2. Nothing People

3. Spit

4. Time Collapse

5. Mirror

6. Close Your Eyes

7. Blind to Vines

8. End Returning

FUZZ - 2020/2021 Tour Dates:

Thu. Dec. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri. Dec. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Dec. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri. Jan. 22 - Sat. Jan. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Wed. Jan. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Fri. Jan. 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. Jan. 30 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

Thu. Feb. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Feb. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 7 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Mon. Feb. 8 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Wed. Feb. 10 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Feb. 11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 12 - Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

Sat. Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. Feb. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sat. March 13 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Art Center

Tue. March 16 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma

Wed. March 17 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

Thu. March 18 - Madrid, ES @ BUT

Sat. March 20 - Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

Mon. March 22 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

Wed. March 24 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Thu. March 25 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Fri. March 26 - Köln, DE @ Gebaude 9

Sat. March 27 - Berlin, DE @ Columbian Theater

Tue. March 30 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Wed. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom