Ty Segall’s Fuzz announce Steve Albini-recorded LP, share “Returning”
Fuzz, the proto-metal inspired power trio of Ty Segall (who sings and plays drums here), Charles Moothart (guitar, vocals) and Chad Ubovich (bass, vocals), will release III, their first album in five years, on October 23 via In the Red. The made it at LA's United Recordings studios "under the tutelage" of Steve Albini. who discouraged overdubs and effects in favor of capturing the trio's live sound. The album's lead single is III's ripper of an opening track, "Returning," which is pretty killer. Listen to that below.
The trio's 2020 summer tour didn't happen thanks to COVID-19 but they've rescheduled dates for early 2021, with new NYC shows happening February 10 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and February 11 at Bowery Ballroom. Before the tour tour starts, FUZZ will play three nights at LA's Teragram Ballroom on December 2-5, which seems a little like wishful thinking at this point but we'll see.
Check out the full list of Fuzz dates, plus the album art and tracklist, below.
III Tracklist
1. Returning
2. Nothing People
3. Spit
4. Time Collapse
5. Mirror
6. Close Your Eyes
7. Blind to Vines
8. End Returning
FUZZ - 2020/2021 Tour Dates:
Thu. Dec. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Fri. Dec. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat. Dec. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Fri. Jan. 22 - Sat. Jan. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Tue. Jan. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Wed. Jan. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Fri. Jan. 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Jan. 30 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
Thu. Feb. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Feb. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 7 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
Mon. Feb. 8 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Wed. Feb. 10 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Feb. 11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 12 - Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar
Sat. Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sun. Feb. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sat. March 13 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Art Center
Tue. March 16 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma
Wed. March 17 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload
Thu. March 18 - Madrid, ES @ BUT
Sat. March 20 - Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
Mon. March 22 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
Wed. March 24 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Thu. March 25 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Fri. March 26 - Köln, DE @ Gebaude 9
Sat. March 27 - Berlin, DE @ Columbian Theater
Tue. March 30 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Wed. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom