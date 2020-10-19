Ty Segall’s Fuzz share body horror “Mirror” video (new album out this week)

Fuzz, the trio of Ty Segall (drums, vocals), Charles Moothart (guitar, vocals), and Chad Ubovich (bass, vocals), release their third album on Friday and ahead of that they've just shared the video for "Mirror." The video was directed by Joshua Erkman and fans of David Cronenberg's creepy body horror works like Videodrome, Dead Ringers and eXistenZ should get a kick out of icky imagery in it.

“In an abstract way I wanted to incorporate some of the thoughts that have been swimming around in my head about isolation; it's pretty hard to avoid thinking about that these days,” says Erkman. “Making the video was an exciting challenge given our current circumstances - how do you shoot a rock ‘n’ roll band performing in a safe, but visually interesting way? In this case the answer was myself and the cinematographer, Star Rosencrans, dragging the band out to the middle of the desert with just a camera, some optical filters, and the bare minimum amount of lights needed.”

It makes for good Halloween viewing, though maybe not for the squeamish. Watch below.