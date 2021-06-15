Tycho anounces ISO50 in NYC w/ RAC, Com Truise, Roosevelt, and more

Electronic musician Tycho, aka Scott Hansen, has announced a NYC edition of his special ISO50 shows. It happens on July 23 at Brooklyn Mirage, with six artists, curated by Tycho, performing outdoors over six hours: himself, RAC (DJ set), Com Truise (DJ set), Roosevelt (DJ set), Heathered Pearls, and Nitemoves.

"This will be the East Coast debut of a new TYCHO: ISO50 set I’ve developed incorporating elements from all three eras of Tycho and a return to a focus on the immersive audio-visual experience featuring 360 degree projection mapping," Tycho writes. "Artists on lineup have all collaborated, remixed, toured with and / or been staples of Tycho’s seminal sunrise Burning Man DJ sets."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 12 PM, with a presale starting Thursday, June 17 at 10 AM (password = SUNSET).

In addition to the Brooklyn Mirage show, Tycho also is doing a DJ set at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 24 (tickets) and playing North Coast Music Festival on September 5 (tickets).