Tyler Childers announces 2023 tour with Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, more
Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps released a new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heave?, in September, and he's announced a tour supporting it. The "Send in the Hounds Tour" runs in April, June, August, and September in North America, with support varying by date, including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, S John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and Wayne Graham. See all dates below.
The tour includes two NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall on August 2 and 3, both with Elle King. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 9 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, November 16 at 9 AM local.
TYLER CHILDERS: 2022-2023 TOUR
December 10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center
February 9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall
February 10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall
April 14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*
April 16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)
April 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†
April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡
April 24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#
April 26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#
April 27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#
April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
June 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+
June 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^
June 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^
June 11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+
June 14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~
June 15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~
August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×
August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×
August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion
August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**
August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met
August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††
August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡
August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##
August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##
August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡
August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡
September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡
September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++
*with special guest Wayne Graham
†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham
‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham
#with special guest Charley Crockett
+with special guest Miles Miller
^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller
~with special guest Marcus King
×with special guest Elle King
**with special guest Margo Price
††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton
##with special guest S.G. Goodman
‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton
++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham