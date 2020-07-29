Country singer Tyler Childers has done a Spotify Singles session where he performed a new, stripped-back version of his great 2019 single "House Fire" with help from The Travelin' McCourys and also covered Ricky Skaggs' Larry Cordle-penned 1983 song "Highway 40 Blues" with help from both Skaggs and Cordle. Both songs came out great. Listen below.

Tyler was set to spend a good chunk of 2020 on tour with Sturgill Simpson. That tour got cut short, rescheduled and then canceled.

Check out photos of Tyler's Brooklyn Steel show from December: