Tyler Childers addresses systemic racism on surprise-released new LP ‘Long Violent History’

"Back in June when I wrote 'Long Violent History,' it was my goal to make fairly legible sounds on the fiddle, and put this album out with no announcements or press," Tyler Childers says in a video accompanying the surprise release of his new album Long Violent History. He says he'd planned on packaging it as "an old time fiddle album" and wanted to "let the piece make its statement on its own" but he notes there has been some concern that the album could run the risk of being "misinterpreted if not given some sort of explanation to set it in context. A writer can write an essay, but the writer can never control how that essay is interpreted by the reader."

Tyler calls Long Violent History "a collection of instrumental pieces intended to create a sonic soundscape for the listener to set the tone to reflect on the last track" -- the title track -- "which is my own observational piece on the times that we are in." The powerful song looks at systemic racism and civil unrest and of it, Tyler says, "in the midst of our own daily struggles sometimes it's hard to share an understanding for what another person might be going through...at the risk of mistakenly analogizing two groups of people, I would ask my white rural listeners to think on this: I don't mean to imply that many of you aren't already doing good self-examination on this issue, but I have heard from many who have not. What if we were to constantly open our daily paper and see a headline like 'East Kentucky Man Shot Seven Times on Fishing Trip' and read on to find the man was shot while fishing with his son by a game warden who saw him rummaging through his tackle box for his license and thought he was reaching for a knife."

You can watch Tyler's whole introduction, read an essay on the album by Dom Flemons, and listen Long Violent History, below.

"Long Violent History"

It’s the worst that it’s been since the last time it happened

It’s happening again right in front of our eyes

There’s updated footage, wild speculation,

Tall tales, and hearsay, and absolute lies

Being passed off as factual

When actually the actual

Cause is there awkwardly blocking the way

Keeping us all from enjoying our evening

Shoving its roots through the screens in our face

Now what would you get if you heard my opinion

Conjecturin’ on matters that I ain’t never dreamed

In all my born days as a white boy from Hickman

Based on the way that the world’s been to me

It’s called me belligerent,

It’s took me for ignorant

But it ain’t never once made me scared just to be

Could you imagine just constantly worrying

Kicking, and fighting, and begging to breathe

How many boys could they haul off this mountain

Shoot full of holes cuffed and laying in the street

‘Till we’d come into town in a stark ravin’ anger

Looking for answers and armed to the teeth,

With thirty-aught-sixes,

And Papaw’s old pistol.

How many you reckon?

Would it be four or five?

Or would that be the start of a long Violent History of tucking our tails as we try to abide?