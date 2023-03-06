Tyler Childers, War on Drugs, Trey Anastasio & more playing Catbird Music Fest at Bethel Center

The Catbird Music Festival happens August 19-20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, aka the site of the original Woodstock Festival. Day 1 is headlined by The Lumineers, with The War on Drugs, Band of Horses, Trampled by Turtles, Margo Price, Aida Victoria, and more, while Day 2 is headlined by Tyler Childers, with The Trey Anastasio Band, Dispatch, Charley Crockett, Amos Lee, Morgan Wade, Allison Russell, and more playing. Check out the full lineup and festival poster below.

Tickets and camping packages go on presale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM Eastern.

CATBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

The Lumineers

The War on Drugs

Band of Horses

Trampled by Turtles

Margo Price

James Bay

Johnnyswim

Adia Victoria

49 Winchester

Briscoe

John R. Miller

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio Band

Dispatch

Charley Crockett

Amos Lee

Morgan Wade

Celisse

Allison Russell

The Soul Rebels

Eggy

Madeline Edwards