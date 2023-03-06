Tyler Childers, War on Drugs, Trey Anastasio & more playing Catbird Music Fest at Bethel Center
The Catbird Music Festival happens August 19-20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, aka the site of the original Woodstock Festival. Day 1 is headlined by The Lumineers, with The War on Drugs, Band of Horses, Trampled by Turtles, Margo Price, Aida Victoria, and more, while Day 2 is headlined by Tyler Childers, with The Trey Anastasio Band, Dispatch, Charley Crockett, Amos Lee, Morgan Wade, Allison Russell, and more playing. Check out the full lineup and festival poster below.
Tickets and camping packages go on presale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM Eastern.
CATBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
The Lumineers
The War on Drugs
Band of Horses
Trampled by Turtles
Margo Price
James Bay
Johnnyswim
Adia Victoria
49 Winchester
Briscoe
John R. Miller
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio Band
Dispatch
Charley Crockett
Amos Lee
Morgan Wade
Celisse
Allison Russell
The Soul Rebels
Eggy
Madeline Edwards