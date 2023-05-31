Tyler, The Creator announces first Camp Flog Gnaw in 4 years

After heavily teasing it in the video for Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's new collaborative track "The Hillbillies," where he makes a cameo appearance holding a button with the festival name, standing outside its venue, Tyler, The Creator has officially announced the return of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which will hold its ninth edition on November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The lineup is still to be announced, but you can sign up for early access to passes, starting Friday, June 2 at 12 PM PDT.

It's been four years since Tyler held Camp Flog Gnaw; the 2019 edition featured a surprise headlining set from Drake (who was booed off the stage following rumors that Frank Ocean would play).

Tyler made a surprise appearance during Kali Uchis' Coachella set in March, the same month he released a deluxe edition of 2021's fantastic Call Me If You Get Lost, featuring songs with Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky, YG, and more.