Tyler, The Creator lists his favorite songs of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, Tyler, The Creator has shared a list of his favorite songs of the year. It includes tracks from Pusha T, Steve Lacy, Pharrell Williams (which he features on, along with 21 Savage), two Kendrick Lamar songs, and more. Read it below.

Tyler praised Kendrick's new material in an interview at the 2022 Converse All Star Series in Paris earlier this year, saying, "I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it... it’s making [people] think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it." Watch the interview below.

Tyler released the excellent Call Me If You Get Lost last year, but he's kept busy this year too, appearing on songs from Rex Orange County, and Nigo in addition to the aforementioned Pharrell track.

TYLER, THE CREATOR'S FAVORITE SONGS OF 2022

The Sweet Enoughs - In Mind

Charles Stepney - Around The House

Pusha T - Neck & Wrist (ft. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Sol Set - Pour le Moment

Dina Ögon - Tombola 94

Steve Lacy - Buttons

Pharrell Williams - Cash In Cash Out (ft. 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator)

Kendrick Lamar - Worldwide Steppers

La'Verne Washington - I Found What I've Been Searching For

Pearl & The Oysters - Candy (ft. Dent May)

Kendrick Lamar - Savior (ft. Baby Keem & Sam Dew)