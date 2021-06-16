Tyler, the Creator releases new song “LUMBERJACK”

Tyler, the Creator has finally released his proper new song since 2019's excellent IGOR (which is only two years old, but that feels like forever given how fast the rap world moves). It's called "LUMBERJACK" and it's somewhere between the melodic art-rap realm of IGOR and Tyler's harder, darker early work, but it also just sounds fresh and new for him. Listen below. Tyler also recently released a teaser called "SIDE STREET" and you can check that out below too.

Tyler is scheduled to play Day N Vegas, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Primavera Sound.

Earlier this year, the "Yonkers" video turned 10.