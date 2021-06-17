Tyler, The Creator releasing new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ next week

After releasing new single "LUMBERJACK," teaser "SIDE STREET," and teasing more via billboards in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, Tyler, The Creator has announced a new album. Call Me If You Get Lostwill be out next Friday, June 25, via Columbia, and you can check out the cover art below.

No other details have been announced, but we've only got a week to wait. Tyler's last album was 2019's terrific IGOR which you can pick up on on vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Tyler is set to play Day N Vegas, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Primavera Sound.