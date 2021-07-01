Tyler, the Creator streaming show from Music Hall of Williamsburg tonight

Tyler, the Creator released a new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, last week (one of our 11 best rap albums of June), and while he has some festival dates coming up, including Day N Vegas and Lollapalooza, he hasn't announced a tour supporting the album yet. He did, however, reveal that he'd be livestreaming a release show from Brooklyn tonight (7/1), on Amazon Music's Twitch at 8 PM ET. The Brooklyn location the show will stream from is Music Hall of Williamsburg. That'll be the venue's first show since the pandemic, and it's a much smaller venue than Tyler's last NYC show.

A fan on Reddit claims to have gotten a text message about the show, reading "Check in now at Music Hall of Williamsburg for wristband pick up. Limited quantities, first come first serve." No word on whether or not it's still possible to get in.

Tyler also played pop-up shows at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Tuesday and at Trees in Dallas last night. Watch videos from those sets, and stream Call Me If You Get Lost, below.