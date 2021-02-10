Tyler, the Creator’s “Yonkers” video turns 10

Rebecca Black's "Friday" isn't the only iconic video to turn ten today; Tyler, the Creator's "Yonkers" did too. Tyler had already won the world over with Bastard (our 26th favorite hip hop album of the 2010s), but "Yonkers" marked the beginning of his world domination. Its release was quickly followed by Odd Future's now-legendary performances at Santos Party House and Fallon, and even though Tyler has had an impressive evolution over the years, it remains arguably the most iconic visual of his career.

If it's been a while, rewatch Tyler eating that cockroach below.

Read more: How Tyler, the Creator & Odd Future evolved and dominated the 2010s

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.