Type O Negative and Crowbar members form new band Eye Am

Members of Type O Negative and Crowbar have teamed up in a new band called Eye Am. The lineup includes Crowbar vocalist/guitarist Kirk Windstein, Type O Negative guitarist/vocalist Kenny Hickey and drummer/vocalist Johnny Kelly, and former Crowbar bassist Todd Strange (who also played alongside Kirk in Down). According to a post on Type O's Facebook, they just began recording sessions for their debut single with Less Than Jake's Roger Lima at his Gainesville, FL studio Moat House Recording Studio. That's all we know for now, but sounds promising! Stay tuned for more.