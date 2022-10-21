Type O Negative ‘Origin of the Feces’ reissued w/ original SCRATCH & SNIFF cover art (exclusive color vinyl here)

Type O Negative's classic sophomore studio LP, 1992's The Origin of the Feces, is getting its first ever North American vinyl pressing. The new version has the infamous original NSFW cover art restored -- along with a peelable scratch-n-sniff sticker (!!!) -- and the tracklist includes their cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" that joined the album as a bonus track on its original reissue. The cover of the old reissue, Michael Wolgemut's 1493 painting "The Dance of Death," is also packaged with it as an 11x17" fold-out poster. We have two exclusive variants of The Origin of the Feces, on "smoke" and "skull gold" vinyl, limited to 1000 copies each. Pre-order yours while they last, along with more Type O vinyl and merch, including limited edition t-shirts, Slow, Deep and Hard on clear with black swirl vinyl (packaged with Revolver's special Type O collector's issue), and more.