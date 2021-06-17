Type O Negative – ‘Slow Deep and Hard’ Exclusive Reissue on Blood Red Vinyl (limited to 500)

Type O Negative's classic first album Slow, Deep and Hard is being reissued, and we're excited to announce that we've got an exclusive variant on blood red double vinyl with a pull out poster. It's limited to 500 copies and on sale now.

Slow Deep and Hard is a transition album for the legendary and often humorous Brooklyn band. It contains elements of the crossover thrash of Peter Steele's previous band Carnivore and of the gothic doom that would become the drab four's signature sound that eventually got them on to MTV and known as both a metal band and as a goth one.

Rest in Peace, Peter.

Get your copy of Slow, Deep and Hard, and check out the Type O t-shirts we've got in the shop too.

We also just announced an exclusive green and white Have a Nice Life variant.