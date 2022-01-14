Type O Negative: special collector LPs, limited book, collections & more available to pre-order

To celebrate some of Type O Negative's most classic albums, Revolver is launching a new special collector's edition magazine devoted entirely to the band. The Book of Type O Negative is 100 pages long, with five different collectible covers, and tells the story of the Brooklyn goth-metal icons through classic and new interviews with Peter Steele, Kenny Hickey, Josh Silver, Johnny Kelly and more. There's also commentary from Philip Anselmo, Bill Ward, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, and more. Here's what they look like:

You can order copies of The Book of Type O Negative on their own, and packaged with special collector's editions of some Type O's most classic albums on vinyl. There are two versions of Bloody Kisses (clear red with black swirl and clear with green swirl), plus October Rust (copper pearlescent swirl), Slow, Deep, and Hard (clear with black swirl) and World Coming Down (smoky grey swirl). Each set is limited to 1000 copies, and here are mockups of the vinyl:

The books and albums are also available in a few other special, very limited edition collections:

The Type O Negative Special Edition Issue Collector’s Box, limited to 250 numbered boxes, includes all five special edition issue covers, and is packaged in a leatherlike heavy duty box with a green foil Type O logo on the front.

The Type O Negative LP Collector's Box Set, limited to 500 numbered boxes includes all five pressings of the album in a leatherlike heavy duty box with a green foil Type O logo on the front.

Then there's the Type O Negative Ultimate Collection, limited to 200 numbered sets, which includes both collector boxes with special Ultimate Edition branding, and also includes a limited edition numbered logo hat and long sleeved t-shirt, both only available in this collection.

You can also order limited edition, numbered logo hoodies, and five designs of limited edition, numbered t-shirts (which match special edition covers).

Order all of that HERE while it lasts!