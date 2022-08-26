Type O Negative’s ‘Dead Again': 15th anniversary repress announced (exclusive vinyl & more)

Type O Negative's seventh and final studio album, 2007's Dead Again, turned 15 this year, and to commemorate it they're reissuing it with bonus tracks: live versions of "Everything Dies," "My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend," "Black Sabbath (intro) / Christian Woman," "Love You To Death," and "Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)," and four songs recorded at Wacken Open Air 2007 ("Anesthesia," "Christian Woman," "Love You To Death," and "Kill You Tonight") a couple of months before the album came out. It's pressed to triple vinyl for the first time, and you can see the full tracklist below.

We've teamed up with the band and label for an exclusive variant, an olive and black swirl vinyl pressing that's limited to 500 copies. Pre-order that HERE while they last, along with an also-very-limited olive vinyl pressing, and cassettes and CDs of the album.

Type O co-founder Kenny Hickey says, "The first casualty of this album was the record company - which promptly went under after its release. Soon after, Peter passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy. As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years. Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you."

TYPE O NEGATIVE - DEAD AGAIN REPRESS TRACKLIST:

Dead Again

Tripping A Blind Man

The Profit Of Doom

September Sun

Halloween In Heaven

These Three Things

She Burned Me Down

Some Stupid Tomorrow

An Ode To Locksmiths

Hail And Farewell To Britain

Bonus Tracks:

Everything Dies (live)

My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend (live)

Black Sabbath (intro) / Christian Woman (live)

Love You To Death (live)

Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All) (live)

Anesthesia (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

Christian Woman (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

Love You To Death (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

Kill You Tonight (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)