Typhoon touring in 2022, share “We’re in It” video
Portland orchestral indie rock group Typhoon released Sympathetic Magic earlier this year and have just made a video for album track "We're in It." The video was directed by actor and filmmaker Rider Strong and stars Jon Huertas (This is Us) and Leif Gantvoort (The Amazing Spider-Man) as "friends who journey deep into the woods on a time travel mission that goes horribly wrong." You can watch that below.
Typhoon have also announced a 2022 spring tour that includes stops in Salt Lake City, Denver, Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, Felton, San Francisco and Portland. They've also got dates in Seattle and Vancouver in February. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on April 29 and the L.A. show is at The Regent Theater on June 2. Tickets for all shows of the spring tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time.
Typhoon 2022 North American Tour Dates
02/18/22 - Seattle, WA The Crocodile
02/19/22 - Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
04/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
04/19/22 - Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
04/21/22 - Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
04/22/22 - Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
04/23/22 - Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
04/24/22 - Detroit MI El Club
04/25/22 - Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
04/27/22 - Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
04/29/22 - New York, NY (Le) Poisson Rouge
04/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
05/02/22 - Washington, DC 9:30 Club
05/04/22 - Nashville, TN Exit / In
05/05/22 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West
05/07/22 - Austin, TX Empire
06/01/22 - San Diego, CA Belly Up
06/02/22 - Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater
06/03/22 - Felton, CA Felton Music Hall
06/04/22 - San Francisco, CA August Hall
06/10/22 - Portland, OR Revolution Hall