Typhoon touring in 2022, share “We’re in It” video

Portland orchestral indie rock group Typhoon released Sympathetic Magic earlier this year and have just made a video for album track "We're in It." The video was directed by actor and filmmaker Rider Strong and stars Jon Huertas (This is Us) and Leif Gantvoort (The Amazing Spider-Man) as "friends who journey deep into the woods on a time travel mission that goes horribly wrong." You can watch that below.

Typhoon have also announced a 2022 spring tour that includes stops in Salt Lake City, Denver, Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, Felton, San Francisco and Portland. They've also got dates in Seattle and Vancouver in February. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on April 29 and the L.A. show is at The Regent Theater on June 2. Tickets for all shows of the spring tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time.

Typhoon 2022 North American Tour Dates

02/18/22 - Seattle, WA The Crocodile

02/19/22 - Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

04/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

04/19/22 - Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

04/21/22 - Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

04/22/22 - Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

04/23/22 - Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

04/24/22 - Detroit MI El Club

04/25/22 - Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

04/27/22 - Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

04/29/22 - New York, NY (Le) Poisson Rouge

04/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

05/02/22 - Washington, DC 9:30 Club

05/04/22 - Nashville, TN Exit / In

05/05/22 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West

05/07/22 - Austin, TX Empire

06/01/22 - San Diego, CA Belly Up

06/02/22 - Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater

06/03/22 - Felton, CA Felton Music Hall

06/04/22 - San Francisco, CA August Hall

06/10/22 - Portland, OR Revolution Hall