U.S. Girls announce new album ‘Bless This Mess’ & tour, shares “Futures Bet” video

Meg Remy has announced Bless This Mess, her eighth album as U.S. Girls, which will be out February 24 via 4AD. The album was created while she was pregnant with the birth of her twin boys, as referenced in the cover art and the closing song, "Pump," that samples Remy's breast pump.

The album features a wide variety of collaborators, including Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost! (who produced "So Typically Now"), Marker Starling, Ryland Blackinton of Cobra Starship, Basia Bulat, Roger Manning Jr. (Jellyfish and Beck), Alanna Stuart, and her husband, Maximilian Turnbull (Badge Époque). You can check out the anthemic "Futures Bet," which features backing vocals from Jane Inc's Caryn Bezic, who also co-stars in the song's striking, post-apocalyptic video. Watch that below.

Jane Inc will also accompany U.S. Girls on spring tour dates which include a NYC show at Elsewhere on April 17. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

U.S. Girls bless this mess album art loading...

Bless This Mess:

1. Only Daedalus

2. Just Space For Light

3. Screen Face feat. Michael Rault

4. Futures Bet

5. So Typically Now

6. Bless This Mess

7. Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)

8. RIP Roy G Biv feat. Marker Starling

9. St James Way

10. Pump feat. Alanna Stuart

U.S. Girls 2023 Tour Dates:

April 13th - Montreal, QC @ Center PHI

April 14th - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

April 15th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

April 17th - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

April 18th - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

April 21st - Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 27th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

April 28th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

all dates w/ Jane Inc.