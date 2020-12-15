U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy announces new book

Meg Remy of U.S. Girls has announced her first book. Begin by Telling, a collection of "illustrated lyric essays," is due out in the US on April 21, 2021 via Book*hug Press. You can see the cover art below, and here's more from the publisher's description:

Never forget /

to connect the dots /

This book is an attempt to connect a couple.

In Begin by Telling, experimental pop sensation and Polaris nominee as U.S. Girls, Meg Remy spins a web out from her body to myriad corners of American hyper-culture. Through illustrated lyric essays depicting memories from early childhood to present day, Remy paints a stark portrait of a spectacle-driven country.

These memories are visceral. As though channel surfing, we catch glimpses of Desert Storm, the Oklahoma City Bombing, random street violence, the petrochemical industry, small town Deadheads, a toilet with uterus lining in it, the county STD clinic, and missionaries at the front door. Each is shared through language of the body; the sensation of experiencing many of the defining events and moments of a country.

These threads nimbly interweave with probing quotes and statistics, demonstrating the importance of personal storytelling, radical empathy and the necessity of both systemic and self-study. Immersive and utterly compelling, Begin by Telling is an artifact of our time; a fascinating perspective on American culture.