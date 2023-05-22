U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Crumb, Palm, more playing Outline Summer at Knockdown Center

U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Crumb, Palm, more playing Outline Summer at Knockdown Center

photo by Amanda M Hatfield

Queens art space Knockdown Center has announced the summer edition of its ongoing Outline series. It happens on Saturday, August 5 on two stages, the main hall and the outdoor Ruins space, and the lineup features Crumb, U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Palm, Grace Ives, Pelada, and Club Intl. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at noon Eastern.

U.S. Girls were in Brooklyn in April when they headlined Elsewhere, the same month Model/Actriz headlined their biggest hometown NYC show yet at Racket.

loading...
Filed Under: club intl, Crumb, Grace Ives, Model/Actriz, Outline, outline series, Palm, Pelada, US Girls
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan