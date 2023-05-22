U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Crumb, Palm, more playing Outline Summer at Knockdown Center

Queens art space Knockdown Center has announced the summer edition of its ongoing Outline series. It happens on Saturday, August 5 on two stages, the main hall and the outdoor Ruins space, and the lineup features Crumb, U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Palm, Grace Ives, Pelada, and Club Intl. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at noon Eastern.

U.S. Girls were in Brooklyn in April when they headlined Elsewhere, the same month Model/Actriz headlined their biggest hometown NYC show yet at Racket.