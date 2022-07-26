U.S. Girls share new single “So Typically Now” (watch the video)

U.S. Girls are back with a new standalone single, "So Typically Now." A soulful synthpop banger with, as usual, a pointed message, the song has Meg Remy poking the real estate bubble with a sharp stick. Mostly, though, this one is made for the dancefloor and backing vocals by Kyle Kidd really seal the deal The video for the song double down on the song's themes and you can watch that below.

No word on a new US Girls album yet but her last one was two years ago so Meg is due. Stay tuned.