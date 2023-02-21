U.S. Girls’ share “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)” video; new album out this week

U.S. Girls' anticipated new album Bless This Mess comes out this Friday (2/24) via 4AD, and ahead of its release, frontwoman Meg Remy has shared catchy disco single "Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)." It's a fusion of funk, synthpop, and disco written from the perspective of a tuxedo stuck in the closet. "Tux" comes with a similarly cheeky and surreal music video starring dancer Libydo. Check it out below.

U.S. Girls will be on tour this spring with support from Jane Inc. They come to NYC on April 17 at Elsewhere. All dates below.

U.S. Girls -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 13th - Montreal, QC @ Center PHI

April 14th - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

April 15th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

April 17th - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

April 18th - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

April 21st - Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 27th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

April 28th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

all dates w/ Jane Inc.