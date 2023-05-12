U2 add more Las Vegas ‘Sphere’ dates
U2 are gearing up to debut their immersive U2:UV Achtung Baby show at Las Vegas' cutting-edge, high tech venue Sphere this fall, and they've just added eight more dates: December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 & 16. That brings the current total of Sphere shows to 25.
Tickets for those December dates go on Verified Fan sale on Thursday, May 18 at noon Eastern (you can register for the presale through 5/15 at 7 AM Easter), and if there are any remaining tickets, they will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19.
If you're wondering: "Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show."
U2:UV Achtung Baby @ Sphere
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16