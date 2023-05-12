U2 add more Las Vegas ‘Sphere’ dates

U2 are gearing up to debut their immersive U2:UV Achtung Baby show at Las Vegas' cutting-edge, high tech venue Sphere this fall, and they've just added eight more dates: December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 & 16. That brings the current total of Sphere shows to 25.

Tickets for those December dates go on Verified Fan sale on Thursday, May 18 at noon Eastern (you can register for the presale through 5/15 at 7 AM Easter), and if there are any remaining tickets, they will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19.

If you're wondering: "Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show."

U2:UV Achtung Baby @ Sphere

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16