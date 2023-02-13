U2 announce Las Vegas residency at MSG Sphere in Super Bowl commercial

Last night U2 announced a new Las Vegas residency in a Super Bowl LVII commercial. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere will launch a new venue, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, in the fall, with exact dates and ticket details TBA. "The beauty of the Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes," The Edge says. "In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation."

Along with the residency, the band announced that drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will sit out the shows as he recuperates from surgery. Bram van den Berg will take his place. "It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right," Bono, The Edge, and Adam say. They continue:

The Sphere show has been in the works for a long time. We don’t want to let people down, least of all our audience… the truth is we miss them as much as they appear to miss us… our audience was always the fifth member of the band. Bottom line, U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall. The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.

U2 also have Songs of Surrender, where they reimagine 40 songs from throughout their career, on the way, and from that they've shared their new rendition of "One," which premiered during the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Super Bowl feature. Listen to that, and watch the U2 Super Bowl ad and longer web trailer, below.