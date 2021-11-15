U2 celebrating ‘Achtung Baby’ 30th anniversary with deluxe edition & art installation

U2's seventh album, Achtung Baby, turns 30 this week (it was released November 18, 1991) and the band have just announced a 30th anniversary edition. There are two vinyl editions -- color vinyl and standard black -- out this Friday (11/19) that include a newly designed eight-page booklet with lyrics and more, and a limited-edition "bespoke 60cm x 60cm folded poster." The colored vinyl edition also comes with "1 of 4 limited edition mystery covers."

There's also a 50-track digital box set featuring b-sides, remixes and "other stuff" that will be out December 3, including 22 tracks that have never been available digitally before. You can check out the tracklist for the box set below.

The band are also celebrating Achtung Baby's 30th anniversary with an art installation Hansa Studios in Kreuzberg, Germany, where the band recorded the album. For it, they're reteaming with artist Thierry Noir -- who created the painted Trabant cars used on the Zoo TV tour -- who has painted a new Trabant car, and there's also a mural that will appear on a section of the Berlin Wall. More info on that is here.

Achtung Baby was produced by Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno, and had U2 diverging from their distinctive guitar rock style to experiment with electronic dance music. It spawned five it hit singles, "The Fly," "Mysterious Ways," "One," "Even Better Than the Real Thing" and "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses." Listen below.

Still more: U2 X-Radio, the band's SiriusXM channel, will will be presenting an Achtung Baby special featuring interviews with band members, Daniel Lanois, Flood, and photographer/director, Anton Corbijn.

You can pick up classic '80s U2 albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

Component 1 – Achtung Baby (2018 remaster, not currently available digitally)

Zoo Station

Even Better Than The Real Thing

One

Until The End Of The World

Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

So Cruel

The Fly

Mysterious Ways

Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World

Ultra Violet (Light My Way)

Acrobat

Love Is Blindness

Component 2 – Uber Remixes (New remaster)

Night and Day (Steel String Remix)

Real Thing (Perfecto Mix)

Mysterious Ways (Solar Plexus Extended Club Mix)

Lemon (Perfecto Mix)

Can’t Help Falling in Love (Triple Peaks Remix)

Lady with the Spinning Head (Extended Dance remix)

Real Thing (V16 Exit Wound Remix)

Mysterious Ways (Ultimatum Mix)

The Lounge Fly Mix

Mysterious Ways (The Perfecto Remix)

One (Apollo 440 Remix)

Component 3 – Unter Remixes (New remaster)

Mysterious Ways (Tabla Motown Remix)

Mysterious Ways (Apollo 440 Magic Hour Remix)

Can’t Help Falling in Love (Mystery Train Dub)

One (Apollo 440 Ambient Mix)

Lemon (Momo’s Reprise)

Salomé (Zooromancer Remix)

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Trance Mix)

Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

Mysterious Ways (Solar Plexus Magic Hour Remix)

Numb (The Soul Assassins Mix)

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Apollo 440 Stealth Sonic Remix)

Component 4 – B-Sides And Other Stuff (New remaster)

Lady With The Spinning Head (UV1)

Blow Your House Down

Salomé

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Single Version)

Satellite Of Love

Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (Temple Bar Remix)

Heaven And Hell

Oh Berlin

Near The Island (Instrumental)

Down All The Days

Paint It Black

Fortunate Son

Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1

Where Did It All Go Wrong?

Everybody Loves A Winner

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Fish Out Of Water Remix)