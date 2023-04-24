U2 detail Las Vegas ‘Achtung Baby’ residency at high tech new venue Sphere

U2 have announced details of their upcoming "U2:UV Achtung Baby" Las Vegas residency, which is also the launch of state-of-the-art high-tech venue Sphere at The Venetian. They've announced five dates: September 29 & 30, and October 7, 5 & 8. Tickets for those shows will go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan and you can register now through Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM ET, with tickets going on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10 AM ET.

The band have also shared a trailer for the show, which features U2's creative director talking about the Sphere. "You won't see stacks of speakers hanging from the ceiling because the whole building is a speaker...and a video screen. Inside and out." Watch that below.

Bono and The Edge, along with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, took a tour of The Sphere and talked about the show and what audiences can expect. "I don't know if you've been listening to Atmos mixes now? Big big breakthrough in audio in terms of the dimension," The Edge said. "Well, this can do that kind of Atmos mixing in a live context, which has never ever been possible before. So not only is the visual side of it groundbreaking, but the audio side of it is again, cutting edge...There's nothing else like it in the world and won't be for many, many years."

They also talk a bit about drummer Larry Mullen Jr sitting these shows out (he's recuperating from surgery), the band's relationship with Las Vegas and more. Watch that below.

Meanwhile, Bono is in NYC currently for his sold-out run of "Stories of Surrender" shows at Beacon Theatre, celebrating his new memoir.