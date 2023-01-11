U2 reimagined 40 tracks for ‘Songs of Surrender;’ hear re-recorded “Pride (In The Name of Love)”

U2 reimagined and re-recorded 40 songs from throughout their career for a new collection, Songs of Surrender, due out March 17 via Island/Interscope. The tracks are collected into four separate "albums," each of which is named after a different band member. See the full tracklist below.

Speaking about the project, The Edge says:

Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining. What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible. The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away. The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind. Reviewing these sketch recordings with producer Bob Ezrin, it was very easy to see the ones that worked straight off the bat and those that needed more work. We all got into the sensibility of less is more.

They've shared the collection's trailer, and the new recording of "Pride (In The Name of Love)," originally off 1984's The Unforgettable Fire, which they've given a stripped down, acoustic feel. Hear that, and the original, below.

Meanwhile, Bono has eleven dates at Beacon Theatre coming up, supporting his recent memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

U2 - SONGS OF SURRENDER TRACKLIST

Side 1 – The Edge

1. One

2. Where The Streets Have No Name

3. Stories For Boys

4. 11 O'Clock Tick Tock

5. Out Of Control

6. Beautiful Day

7. Bad

8. Every Breaking Wave

9. Walk On (Ukraine)

10. Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Side 2 - Larry

1. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

2. Get Out Of Your Own Way

3. Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

4. Red Hill Mining Town

5. Ordinary Love

6. Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own

7. Invisible

8. Dirty Day

9. The Miracle Of Joey Ramone

10. City Of Blinding Lights

Side 3 - Adam

1. Vertigo

2. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

3. Electrical Storm

4. The Fly

5. If God Will Send His Angels

6. Desire

7. Until The End Of The World

8. Song For Someone

9. All I Want Is You

10. Peace On Earth

Side 4 - Bono

1. With Or Without You

2. Stay

3. Sunday Bloody Sunday

4. Lights Of Home

5. Cedarwood Road

6. I Will Follow

7. Two Hearts Beat As One

8. Miracle Drug

9. The Little Things That Give You Away

10. 40