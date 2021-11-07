former UB40 member Astro has died

Former UB40 trumpet player, percussionist and vocalist Terence ‘Astro’ Wilson has died. He was 64. "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," a statement reads on the Ali Campbell & Astro Twitter. "The world will never be the same without him."

Astro joined UB40 in 1979, just after the band formed, and was part of the group till he and other vocalist Ali Campbell left to start another version of the band, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro, in 2013. UB40 were known for their politically charged brand of reggae pop with a string of hits in the UK before becoming worldwide superstars in 1988 thanks to their cover of Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine."

Rest in peace, Astro.

UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers died in August.