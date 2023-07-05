UCB are back in NYC, new theater opening this fall

Good news for New York comedy fans: after three years, improv comedy institution Upright Citizens Brigade is returning to the city where it was born, with a new UCB NYC Theater set to open this fall. The new location is 242 E 14th St, which is between 2nd and 3rd Ave, and is the former home of an IG-FIT gym and "houses a fully-accessible 130-seat theater with a spacious bar and lounge."

While full details are TBD, the UCB says submissions are now open for all NY Harold, Maude, and Betty house teams. More info on auditions here.

In 2020, the UCB closed its NYC theater and training center in Hell's Kitchen, which was the first time there hadn't been a venue/facility since the improv comedy troupe launched in 1999.