Uffie announces first album in 12 years, shares “dominoes”

Uffie, whose 2006 single "Pop the Glock" was a bloghouse hit, has announced her first album since her 2010 debut (which came out on French label Ed Banger). The new one is titled Sunshine Factory and will be out May 20 via Company Records, the label founded by Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bear who worked with Uffie on the album.

The album includes "cool," which Uffie released last year, and the new single from the record is sunny earworm "dominoes" that sounds a bit like The Cardigans by way of No Doubt. "This album explores so many genres," notes Anna-Catherine Hartley, who is Uffie. "You get a bit of whimsical indie-pop with 'cool,' there are some club bangers down the line, but 'dominoes' is my punk-ska moment; Toro y Moi and Lokoy really took this poetic composition and turned it into something energetic and fun."

The video for "dominoes" pays tribute to Andy Warhol and his Factory underground club. "The video captures the lightheartedness of the song," says Uffie, "and I got to portray one of my alter egos, Mother Martian (in my silver jumpsuit), who is just one of many guests in the Sunshine Factory club.”

Uffie also has a few live dates coming up: Brooklyn's H0L0 on February 4 with Count Baldor, Chicken, Alice Longyu Gao (Live), Miss Madeline (Live), Diveo, Adam Kraft, and THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST; and then two dates opening for Sega Bodega at L.A.'s Lodge Room on February 23 and San Francisco's Gray Area on February 26.

Uffie - Sunshine Factory:

1. mvp

2. where does the party go?

3. peaches (interlude)

4. dominoes

5. prickling skin

6. queen ilona (interlude)

7. anna jetson

8. sophia

9. a month of mondays (feat. NNADMÏ)

10. giants

11. teddy 12. cool

13. crowdsurfinginyoursheets

UFFIE - 2022 TOUR DATES

2/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ H0L0

2/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room*

2/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area*

*supporting Sega Bodega