Uffie is back, releases new single “Cool” on Toro Y Moi’s Company Records

Uffie, the French-American singer/rapper/DJ/fashion designer who took the internet by storm in 2006 with "Pop the Glock" (and more recently collaborated with Charli XCX and Galantis), is back with a new single, "Cool," that's out via Toro Y Moi's label, Company Records. "Cool" dabbles a little in rock rhythms while still making room for her signature vocoder/autotune sound.

"The song is about being co-dependent in an emotionally detached whirlwind of a relationship," says Uffie (real name Anna-Catherine Hartley). "I was afraid to stop moving at that speed, thinking there would be no ground below. So much happened on the surface that felt impressive; for me, a lifestyle of excess left me naïve, thinking there must be something deeper there. When I paused in the eye of the storm to look around, I realized it was all rooted in toxicity. Sometimes you decide to walk away, others you just say “cool” and close your eyes."

Watch the video for "Cool," and revisit "Pop the Glock," below.