Ugly Holiday Sweaters from Metallica, Cardi B, Phoebe Bridgers & more

While the coronavirus pandemic means there won't be much in the way of in-person holiday gatherings to attend this year, "ugly" holiday sweaters remain a time-honored tradition, and pulling one on may help get you into the spirit of the season, or add some festivity to your next Zoom call (or at least keep your warm). We've collected 23 sweaters and sweatshirts (and one extra-festive pair of slippers) from bands and artists including Metallica, AC/DC, Cardi B, Phoebe Bridgers, mewithoutYou, Angel Olsen, Grateful Dead, Dropkick Murphys, Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist, Neil Diamond, The B-52's, Tegan and Sara, The Decemberists, Rolling Stones, Taking Back Sunday, and Sleep for you to add to your wishlist, buy as gifts, or gift yourself. See them below.

We're also keeping track of this year's new holiday music.