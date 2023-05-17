$uicideboy$ announce 2023 tour w/ Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd & more

$uicideboy$ have announced the 2023 edition of their Grey Day tour, which will have them out in arenas and amphitheatres all over this US this summer and fall, with support from Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramirez, varying by show. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 13, which features all five openers. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Thursday, May 18 at 10 AM.

The first two parts of $uicideboy$' four-part conceptual EP series, the Yin Yang Tapes, are out now, with Fall Season and Winter Season out on May 19 and 26, respectively. Stream Spring Season and Summer Season below.

City Morgue recently wrapped up their "My Bloody America" tour with Vein.fm, and they're also on the Gathering of the Juggalos lineup in June.

8/25 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

8/26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

8/27 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

8/29 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

8/30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

9/1 - New Orleans - Smoothie King Center

9/3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/5 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

9/6 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

9/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/12 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

9/13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

9/15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

9/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9/17 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

9/19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

9/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

9/27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

9/29 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

9/30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

10/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/3 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center*

10/4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

10/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Raceway*

10/7 - Las Vegas, NV - Thomas & Mack Center*

10/8 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego*

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum*

10/13 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*

10/14 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

10/16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Center*

10/18 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

10/20 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena*

10/21 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center*

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*

10/25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

10/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum*

10/30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*with Freddie Dredd