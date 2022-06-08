$uicideboy$ announce new LP and tour with Maxo Kream, Code Orange, Knocked Loose, more

New Orleans rock-friendly rap duo $uicideboy$ have announced a new album, Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation, due July 29 via G*59 RECORDS. It features recent single "THE_EVIL_THAT_MEN_DO" (lyric video below) and new single "Escape from BABYLON" will debut this Friday (pre-save). They've also announced a lengthy tour, and as they often do, they're taking along a stacked, multi-genre cast of support acts. All dates are with Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme (except Maxo Kream is not on the Minneapolis date), and there are also shows with Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and JPEGMAFIA, varying by date.

The tour hits NYC on September 13 at Brooklyn Mirage, and that one's with Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Maxo Kream, DJ Scheme, and Code Orange. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/10) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Knocked Loose are also opening Bring Me the Horizon's tour, including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 24. All dates for that tour are here.

$uicideboys$ -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

8/2 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion *

8/5 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

8/6 - Minneapolis, MN - Somerset Amphitheater *

8/7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

8/8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena +

8/10 - Albuquerque, MN - Isleta Amphitheater +

8/12 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

8/13 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

8/14 - Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre +

8/15 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center +

8/17 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +

8/18 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/19 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheater

8/24 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

8/26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/27 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

8/31 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Amphitheater

9/3 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoor #

9/9 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center #

9/10 - Akron, OH - Blossom Music Center ^

9/11 - Toronto, ON - Rolling Loud Festival

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage #

9/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

9/17 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

9/18 - Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation ^

9/20 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena #

9/21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

9/23 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium #

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre #

9/26 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum #

9/27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum #

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum #

9/30 - Las Vegas, NV - Thomas & Mack Center #

10/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Raceway #

10/31 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

all dates include Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme except 8/6 in Minneapolis is without Maxo Kream

* w/JPEGMAFIA

+w/Knocked Loose

^w/Knocked Loose and Code Orange

#w/Code Orange