$uicideboy$ announce US tour w/ slowthai, TURNSTILE, Chief Keef & more

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ toured in 2019 with a genre-defying and seriously awesome mix of openers. They've now announced a new leg of that tour, the Grey Day Tour 2021, running from September through November in the US, with another eclectic mix of killer support. Chief Keef, TURNSTILE, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, and Chetta will open most of the dates, with slowthai joining from late October onward and Yung Gravy added to the bill on the final night. See all dates below.

There's an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on October 7 (tickets), and an LA show at Shrine Outdoors on November 6 (tickets). Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, TURNSTILE recently announced a new album, GLOW ON, which is available for pre-order now. They also have some headlining shows coming up in August and September, including NYC shows on August 22 at Irving Plaza and August 23 at Elsewhere Hall.

$UICIDEBOY$: 2021 TOUR

September 27 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

September 29 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

October 01 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 02 - New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

October 03 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

October 05 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

October 07 - New York, NY @ Pier 17

October 08 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

October 09 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

October 13 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoors

October 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

October 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 19 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District

October 20 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

October 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 23 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

October 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 29 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

October 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

November 02 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 03 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

November 05 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

November 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors

November 10 - Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Events Center

November 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park

November 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Midway Outdoors

November 16 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Event Center