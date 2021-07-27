$uicideboy$ announce US tour w/ slowthai, TURNSTILE, Chief Keef & more
New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ toured in 2019 with a genre-defying and seriously awesome mix of openers. They've now announced a new leg of that tour, the Grey Day Tour 2021, running from September through November in the US, with another eclectic mix of killer support. Chief Keef, TURNSTILE, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, and Chetta will open most of the dates, with slowthai joining from late October onward and Yung Gravy added to the bill on the final night. See all dates below.
There's an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on October 7 (tickets), and an LA show at Shrine Outdoors on November 6 (tickets). Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM local time.
Meanwhile, TURNSTILE recently announced a new album, GLOW ON, which is available for pre-order now. They also have some headlining shows coming up in August and September, including NYC shows on August 22 at Irving Plaza and August 23 at Elsewhere Hall.
$UICIDEBOY$: 2021 TOUR
September 27 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
September 29 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces
October 01 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
October 02 - New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
October 03 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater
October 05 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
October 07 - New York, NY @ Pier 17
October 08 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
October 09 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
October 13 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoors
October 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
October 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
October 19 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District
October 20 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
October 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
October 23 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
October 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
October 29 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
October 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
November 02 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
November 03 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
November 05 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
November 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors
November 10 - Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Events Center
November 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
November 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Midway Outdoors
November 16 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Event Center