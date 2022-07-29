$uicideboy$ release ‘Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation’ (exclusive color vinyl & LP stream)

Get our exclusive custard vinyl variant of the new $uicideboy$ album.

New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$ have just released their third official album, Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation via G*59 Records, and at 3 PM ET they're premiering a music video for "Matte Black," marking their first official music video in four years. "In the past, a lot of the music was about heroin, oxy, hating your life, and wanting to kill yourself," says Ruby da Cherry. "You think achieving your dreams will solve every problem in your life, but it doesn’t. The problems that were there don’t go away. We’ve learned a lot. This album is more positive than anything we’ve ever done before."

$crim adds, "The message is, ‘As hard as life gets, which you know it does, don’t ever give up. We hope we can serve as examples because we don’t come from shit. On tour, I would grab the mic and say, ‘Hey dude, I’m a drug addict. I was suicidal. I was a couple of months away from death, and it’s the same with Ruby. We’re here to tell you life does not have to be like that. There is another way to live.’ Nobody ever said that to me, but I’m going to say it. We can show people there’s a light at the end of the tunnel."

Stream the new album below. We've also teamed up with $uicideboy$ on an exclusive "custard" vinyl variant, limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. Get yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up:

$uicideboy$ will also be supporting the album on their previously announced tour, which has a stacked cast of multi-genre openers. All dates are with Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme (except Maxo Kream is not on the Minneapolis date), and there are also shows with Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and JPEGMAFIA, varying by date.

NYC gets a show on September 13 at Brooklyn Mirage with Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Maxo Kream, DJ Scheme, and Code Orange. Tickets are still available. All dates are listed below.

--

$uicideboy$ -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

8/2 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion *

8/5 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

8/6 - Minneapolis, MN - Somerset Amphitheater *

8/7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

8/8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena +

8/10 - Albuquerque, MN - Isleta Amphitheater +

8/12 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

8/13 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

8/14 - Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre +

8/15 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center +

8/17 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +

8/18 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/19 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheater

8/24 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

8/26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/27 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

8/31 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Amphitheater

9/3 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoor #

9/9 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center #

9/10 - Akron, OH - Blossom Music Center ^

9/11 - Toronto, ON - Rolling Loud Festival

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage #

9/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

9/17 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

9/18 - Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation ^

9/20 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena #

9/21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

9/23 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium #

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre #

9/26 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum #

9/27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum #

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum #

9/30 - Las Vegas, NV - Thomas & Mack Center #

10/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Raceway #

10/31 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

All Dates Include Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme except 8/6 in Minneapolis is without Maxo Kream

* w/JPEGMAFIA

+w/Knocked Loose

^w/Knocked Loose and Code Orange

#w/Code Orange