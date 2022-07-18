UK artist Nia Archives playing first-ever US shows supporting ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ EP

London-based artist Nia Archives takes classic jungle and drum-and-bass breakbeats and adds her own spin to the styles on her recently released Forbidden Feelingz EP, mixing in folk, R&B, afrobeats, and a personal lyrical point of view. She calls her sound "future classic." It's a terrific record and you can listen to the whole thing, and watch the "Forbidden Feelingz" and "Part of Me" videos, below.

Nia will soon cross the Atlantic for her first-ever North American tour dates: San Francisco on July 29 at 1015 Folsom, San Bernadino's Hard Summer Fest on July 30, Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on August 4, and Miami's The Ground on August 5.

NIA ARCHIVES - 2022 TOUR DATES

7/29 - 1015 Folsom - San Francisco, CA

7/30 - The Hard Summer festival - San Bernardino, CA

8/4 - Zone One (Elsewhere) - Brooklyn, NY

8/5 - The Ground - Miami, FL