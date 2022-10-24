UK band FUR played Elsewhere on their first-ever US tour (pics)

Brighton, UK band FUR are currently on their first-ever US tour, which supports not only last year's When You Walk Away, their debut album, but the recently released Oldies & Goldies EP, which found the group rerecording earlier material. The band's style -- somewhere between peak Britpop and early rock n' roll -- is evergreen, and they sounded great at their Brooklyn debut at Elsewhere on Saturday night (10/22). Photos by P Squared, including local openers Fat Trout Trailer Park (named after a Twin Peaks location), are in this post.

FUR wrap up their tour with shows in Toronto tonight and Chicago on Tuesday. Those dates are listed below.

FUR - 2022 US Tour Dates

10/24/22 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

10/25/22 - Chicago,IL - Sleeping Village