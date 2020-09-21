UK band Loop working on first album in 30 years

UK psych / space rock greats Loop reformed in 2013 for a few shows -- including some US dates -- and released a new EP, Array 1, in 2015. For those wanting more, the band are working on their first album since 1990's classic A Gilded Eternity and it will be released via Cooking Vinyl.

“I think we can all agree that it’s been a painfully weird year. The music industry has been literally turned on its head in all shapes and forms. For bands especially, with the lack of shows and most likely, the shortage of studio time until recently, it feels odd to be making this announcement," Loop's Robert Hampson told Music Week. "But it’s been a pretty weird few years for Loop in general, so to feel there is a little bit of light and faith in us from Rob [Collins of Cooking Vinyl] and the crew at CV is nothing short of pretty damn marvellous. Rob and I go way back from the days of yore when he was part of our old management team, so it’s great to have a bit of history there.”

Adds Cooking Vinyl's Rob Collins, "Loop was always an amazing band and live they had very few peers. Unfortunately, major success eluded them. I’ve always kept a flame going for them in my heart, so to be working on the a new album after 30 years will give me the chance to try and take their brand of sonic guitar-noise to a bigger audience."

Exciting news. Stay tuned for more details. Meanwhile, listen to Array 1 and A Gilded Eternity below.

--

--